Dirt bike driver seriously injured in collision with SUV in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A dirt bike driver is in the hospital with serious injuries after a Saturday night collision with an SUV in Fayetteville, police say.Fayetteville police said the dirt bike driver collided with the SUV at the intersection of Rosehill Road and Shaw Mill Road just after 8:30 p.m.The dirt bike driver was immediately taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 483-8477.