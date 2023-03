Emergency crews are on the scene of the explosion that took place on Truckers Lane in Salemburg.

Mobile home explosion in Sampson County sends one person to hospital

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mobile home explosion in Sampson County injured one person.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the explosion that took place on Truckers Lane in Salemburg.

SEE ALSO: Guns found at 2 separate schools in Durham, one used by 14-year-old to rob student: Sheriff

The one person that was injured was airlifted to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries has not been released or the cause of the explosion.