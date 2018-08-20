'Disgraced and discredited': Trump slams special counsel Robert Mueller

MEGHAN KENEALLY
President Donald Trump tweeted his latest critique of special counsel Robert Mueller, calling the former FBI director who is overseeing the Russia investigation "disgraced and discredited."

Trump also in a series of tweets Monday morning added to the rising count of times he's called the probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election a "witch hunt."

"Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Councel, only with my approval, for purposes of transparency. Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone looking for trouble. They are enjoying ruining people's lives and REFUSE to look at the real corruption on the Democrat side - the lies, the firings, the deleted Emails and soooo much more! Mueller's Angry Dems are looking to impact the election. They are a National Disgrace!" Trump wrote in two tweets.

"Where's the Collusion? They made up a phony crime called Collusion, and when there was no Collusion they say there was Obstruction (of a phony crime that never existed). If you FIGHT BACK or say anything bad about the Rigged Witch Hunt, they scream Obstruction!" he wrote in another tweet.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Officials expect to release motive behind Watts' alleged killings
Man killed while trying to cross Fayetteville Road in Garner
ICE arrest man wanted for murder who was driving pregnant wife to hospital
Bojangles' drops 4 menu items
Heavy rains cause water rescues, road closures in Raleigh
Man at center of viral Raleigh police video charged
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
IndyCar's Wickens injured in violent Pocono crash
Show More
79-year-old man found dead in Fayetteville home
2 killed in crash multi-vehicle crash in Granville County
3 children injured after car struck bicycle in Raleigh
Multi-car pileup causes traffic jam in Orange County
14-year-old bitten by shark at Atlantic Beach
More News