Disgruntled customer accused of throwing hot coffee in McDonald's worker's face

EMBED </>More Videos

Camden Police searching for this man who assaulted a fast food worker

CAMDEN, S.C. (WTVD) --
A customer at a McDonald's in Camden, South Carolina is accused of throwing hot coffee in the face of an employee after he became upset for waiting in line too long, according to police.

Joshua Emery Noel, 29, is wanted for second degree assault and battery.

Police believe he is in the Fayetteville area.

The incident happened on December 21.

Noel was driving a red Ford Focus at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information is asked for all Midland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
coffeecrimemcdonald'sSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Monstrous act:' Deputies disturbed by killing of 6-month-old, 2 women
Service member injured in Fort Bragg training accident
Man killed father, sent photos to coworker, warrants say
Suspected puppy thief arrested during Goldsboro traffic stop
Dogs found in Texas appear to carry DNA of extinct wolf
Howling Cow ice cream on sale at Harris Teeter
Fayetteville police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man
Ariana Grande cancels Raleigh concert
Show More
Family members ID gunman in New Jersey UPS hostage incident
Judge blocks Trump administration birth control coverage rules in 13 states
Mother drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
Juror scam targets Wayne County residents
Winston-Salem man gets 60 days for starving his dog to death
More News