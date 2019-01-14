Disgruntled customer accused of throwing hot coffee in McDonald's worker's face

A customer at a McDonald's in Camden, South Carolina is accused of throwing hot coffee in the face of an employee after he became upset for waiting in line too long, according to police.Joshua Emery Noel, 29, is wanted for second degree assault and battery.Police believe he is in the Fayetteville area.The incident happened on December 21.Noel was driving a red Ford Focus at the time of the crime.Anyone with information is asked for all Midland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.