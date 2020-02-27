Health & Fitness

Video shows South Korean business sprayed with disinfectant due to coronavirus

DAEGU, South Korea -- New video from South Korea shows how businesses there are working to battle the spread of coronavirus.

The video shows a beauty salon being sprayed with disinfectant. The salon in the city of Daegu said they felt it was necessary due to the virus.

Most of the cases in South Korea are in the city of Daegu and are believed to be connected to the Shincheonji Church.

Businesses across the country such as gymnasiums and cafes took to social media to show their disinfection work.

Early Thursday, South Korea reported 171 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to more than 1,700.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirussouth korea
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News