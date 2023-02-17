Applications open now: Disney College Program lets students live, learn and earn at Disney World

Here's a message to all Disney fans currently attending college: Applications are now open for the Disney College Program!

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Here's a message to all Disney fans currently attending college: Applications are now open for the Disney College Program!

This is a chance to begin the career of a lifetime as participants live, learn and earn at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.

The program offers career path development and a host of opportunities designed to help young professionals create lifelong memories. Learn more about the program in the video above.

Applicants must be enrolled at a college or university or have graduated in the last 24 months and be 18 years of age at the time of application. All majors are welcome.

For your own opportunity to work at Walt Disney World, apply online today.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.