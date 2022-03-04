Disney+ to introduce ad-supported subscription offering in late 2022

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=11574135" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)" will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on March 25, the chart-topping artist announced Thursday.

Disney+ is creating an ad-supported tier for its streaming service to ramp up its growing subscriber base.The company said the new ads tier will join the subscription option in the United States sometime later this year. The exact launch date and pricing will be "announced at a later time," Disney said, with an international expansion in 2023."Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone," Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement. "More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families."Disney said it sees the ad tier "as a building block" in the company's goal of reaching 230 million to 260 million long-term subscribers by the 2024 fiscal year.As of January 1, Disney+ had nearly 130 million subscribers. It's one of the biggest competitors in the streaming market.The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.