Thrift shop draws Disney fans with unique, vintage items

Unique and vintage Disney collectibles draw customers from far and wide to this small thrift shop.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Located just a few miles from Disneyland, Thriftyland101 has become the place to go for affordable and unique items, usually acquired from private Disney collections.

"It's nice to have a budget option to come and get clothes that relate to Disney," said "There are really good picks here."

Fabian Patino, the shop owner, says that people come from all over the world while in town visiting Disneyland. "Our foot traffic has just been insane," said Patino. "It wasn't intentional. We weren't trying to focus on Disney, but the influencers and TikTokers started coming in, buying things, filming and posting it."

The attention led scores of Disney fans to discover the shop, and collectors started to contact the store to sell items from their collections.