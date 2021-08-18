disneyland

Disney retires Fastpass, unveils paid Disney Genie+ service

EMBED <>More Videos

'Magic Key': Disneyland unveils new program to replace annual passes

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disney is almost ready to let their new service, Disney Genie, out of its lamp.

The new service coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the fall is a complimentary, digital program designed to help guests plan their best day in the parks.

The service will be built into the Disneyland apps and My Disney Experience and will create personalized itineraries for guests catered to their favorite attractions and characters.

In addition to the free service, visitors can also purchase the Disney Genie+ service, which gives park-goers access to the Lightning Lane entrance.

This add-on is replacing the paper Fastpasses at the parks (and MaxPass at Disneyland) and will cost $20 per ticket per day at Disneyland Resort and $15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World Resort.

For "highly demanded attractions" like Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure or Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom Park, Disney will offer individual attraction selections for an additional cost. Pricing will be announced at a later date.

Attractions will continue to offer a traditional standby queue or a virtual queue at certain attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentorange countyanaheimdisneydisneylanddisney world
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEYLAND
Disney teases fully-immersive Star Wars-themed hotel
'Magic Key': Disneyland unveils new program to replace annual passes
Gay 'Jungle Cruise' character shows modern representation
Good kind of fun, fear in new 'Jungle Cruise' movie
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County, 5 towns to implement mask mandate Friday
Biden to require COVID vaccines for nursing home staff
State of Emergency declared as severe weather batters western NC
Biden discusses Afghanistan exit in ABC exclusive interview
Maple View Farm to stop milk production; ice cream store to remain
NC Black-owned winery is thriving in the midst of pandemic
Show More
Garth Brooks cancels Charlotte concert amid rising COVID cases
US moves to cut backlog of asylum cases at US-Mexico border
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
Expert: Here's why Afghanistan fell so quickly
Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart
More TOP STORIES News