Free online lessons from Disney Imagineers!

Imagineering in a Box is a free online program to keep kids engaged in learning

With so many families at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney has partnered with Khan Academy and Pixar to create a one-of-a-kind learning experience for kids of all ages. Imagineering in a Box is a series of interactive lessons in theme park design and engineering, designed to give you a behind-the-scenes peek into Disney's development process.

In this program, Disney Imagineers from hundreds of career disciplines around the world share how they use a wide range of skills - from story development and conceptual design, to math, physics and engineering - to create unique and immersive experiences. You can design your very own theme park experience and the best part is, it's completely free.

For more information, click here to check out their blog or go to https://www.khanacademy.org/humanities/hass-storytelling/imagineering-in-a-box to get started today.

RELATED: Online courses, lessons, games, reading options for kids while they're out of school due to COVID-19
Prevent child abuse and neglect
Roanoke Rapids 12-year-old wants to spotlight community heroes
Here are a few Triangle groups donating food, care packages
Free ABC11 printable activities for kids to do at home
