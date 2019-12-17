Magic of Storytelling: Olaf's Night Before Christmas

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring . . . until Olaf wakes up a surprising sound. Tag along on Olaf's adventure with a mysterious stranger!On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.All content is rated G and appropriate for children.