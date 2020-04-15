Flik is on a mission! Along with his friends, he is determined to save his ant colony from the greedy grasshoppers! Can he succeed in time??
On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.
All content is rated G and appropriate for children.
The Magic of Storytelling: A Bug's Life
