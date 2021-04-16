Jedi master Yoda begins teaching Luke Skywalker how to use the Force. He teaches him that Padawans of every age can begin their journey no matter their size!
On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.
All content is rated G and appropriate for children.
Magic of Storytelling | Star Wars: A Jedi You Will Be
