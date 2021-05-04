May the 4th Be With You, Magic of Storytelling Star Wars playlist

We are celebrating Star Wars Day, May 4th, with a playlist of some force-filled adventure stories!
- Star Wars Galactic Storybook: New Heroes for the Galaxy
- Star Wars: A Jedi You Will Be
- Star Wars C-3P0 Does Not Like Sand!
On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.
All content is rated G and appropriate for children.
Listen to Magic of Storytelling on your favorite podcast directory
