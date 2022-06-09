localish

Make-A-Wish Recipient Turns Disney Imagineering Visit Into Internship

By Amit Lerner
GLENDALE, Calif. -- 20-year-old Make-A-Wish recipient Bella Moak was invited on a rare tour of Walt Disney Imagineering, meeting the makers of magic who first inspired her to pursue a Disney career after watching The Imagineering Story on Disney+.

She was inspired by the eclectic group of creative people whose imagination and technical know-how are combined to make dreams come true. Her journey with Disney isnt over yet, as she received her first nametag and is now "earning her ears" as a Disney intern, in hopes of joining the ranks of those she met during her wish visit.
