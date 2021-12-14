See who's performing in 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade' on ABC

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough -- "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town"

Jimmie Allen -- "White Christmas"

Kristin Chenoweth -- "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

Darren Criss -- "Christmas Dance"

Meg Donnelly -- "Jingle Bell Rock"

Brett Eldredge -- "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

Norah Jones -- "Run Rudolph Run"

Pentatonix -- "I Saw Three Ships"

Gwen Stefani -- "Cheer for the Elves"

ORLANDO -- "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" is returning this year with an all-new Christmas Day special on ABC featuring some of the biggest names in music as well as beloved Disney characters.Derek and Julianne Hough will host the show alongside Freeform's Trevor Jackson and Sherry Cola. The special will take viewers along the famous Christmas Day Parade along Main Street U.S.A. and include performances by:"Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" will also include special looks at attractions in Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California and a sneak peek at Disney Wish, the newest Disney Cruise Line ship.