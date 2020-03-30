Disney offers virtual version of 'Magic Happens' parade on Youtube amid COVID-19 closure

The eight-minute virtual viewing of "Magic Happens" features parade floats with that pay tribute to classics such as "The Sword in the Stone" and "Cinderella" as well as more recent films such as "Frozen 2" and "Coco."
The parade debuted in late February and had only been running for two weeks before the Anaheim park shuttered its gates due to the coronavirus emergency.
Both Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World will remain closed "until further notice," officials announced last week.
"While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company's top priority," a company spokesperson said in a statement, adding that Disney will continue to pay hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.
