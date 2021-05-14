disney

Disney to increase park capacity; CEO hints that mask mandates could be lifted by summer

EMBED <>More Videos

Disneyland welcomes back guests after 13-month closure

ORLANDO -- Good news for Disney fans! Its California and Florida theme parks are already increasing capacity, and CEO Bob Chapek said he expects "an immediate increase in the number of folks that we're able to admit into our parks."

Chapek shared this news on the company's second-quarter earnings call Thursday, around the same time the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it is easing mask-wearing and social-distancing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

He also hinted its parks' mask mandates could be lifted by the summer, saying not having to wear masks would be a "bigger catalyst for growth in attendance" and "make for an even more pleasant experience."

Disneyland in Anaheim, California, reopened on April 30 after a 13-month closure. For now, the park and neighboring Disney California Adventure are restricted to operating at 25% capacity under state health rules.

The state of California is aiming to fully reopen June 15.

Disney World in Orlando, Florida, a state with fewer COVID-19 restrictions, has been operating at a lower-than-usual capacity since July 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

___

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
___

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridacaliforniaface maskdisneycoronavirusdisneylanddisney world
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
'Get Back' documents making of Beatles 'Let It Be' album
'Encanto' celebrates Latin culture with help from Lin-Manuel Miranda
'Encanto' enchants audiences with love, music, magic
'Hawkeye' series premieres at special screening in NYC
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News