Disney World worker calls 911 to help save woman from domestic violence, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=9665586" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "It takes courage." A waitress in Florida is being called a hero for recognizing the plight of a little boy, and getting creative in order to get him help.

A Pennsylvania man in York County is facing aggravated assault and other charges after allegedly attacking a woman during a domestic incident in Dover earlier this month.The victim was able to summon help by calling Walt Disney World under the pretense that she was booking tickets, then conveyed to the employee who answered that she was in danger, police say.As a result, Wayne Terry Shifflett, 38, has been booked on strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment in addition to the aggravated assault charge in the Jan. 9 incident, which occurred on the 3300 block of Glen Hollow Drive.According to Northern York County Regional Police, the Disney employee contacted York County 911 at 11:18 p.m. after becoming concerned for the victim's safety. The caller told police that the victim initially contacted her to purchase tickets, but was heard shouting "get off me" and "get away from me" during the call.At that point, the caller said, she became concerned and began asking the victim questions. The victim would only answer "yes" or "no" questions, the caller told police.The Disney employee then asked the victim if she needed police assistance, and the victim replied "yes," police say. The victim also replied "yes" when asked if someone was hurting her, the caller reported. The Disney employee then contacted authorities, according to police.Officers dispatched to the victim's home encountered Shiflett, who admitted there was a woman present and allowed police inside the home. There, police say, they encountered the victim, who immediately told police she wanted Shiflett removed. Police then separated Shiflett and the victim.The victim told police she and Shiflett began arguing about him getting a job. Shiflett allegedly told the victim he had recently obtained employment as a fire extinguisher salesman, and became angry when the victim told him that it was "not a realistic job" and that he needed "a real job" if he wanted to be with her, police say.At that point, the victim told police, Shiflett attacked her, grabbing her by the throat and squeezing while allegedly threatening to kill her. The victim said Shiflett choked her at least three different times, and also slapped her. Police say the victim showed visible signs of the alleged attack, including scratches to her face and red marks on her neck.Shiflett allegedly admitted to slapping and choking the victim, police say.A records check also indicated Shiflett had an outstanding arrest warrant for theft by unlawful taking issued by the York County Sheriffs Office, according to police. He was taken into custody and arraigned on the additional charges.The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.