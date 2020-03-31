Coronavirus

Disneyland's Dapper Dans bring Disney magic with at-home harmonizing performance

ANAHEIM, California -- While the Disneyland Resort remains closed, the Dapper Dans are bringing a little Disney magic to fans online during the coronavirus pandemic.

All of the Main Street, USA singers united from their homes to make an online singing video with all-time favorite "When You Wish Upon a Star," an original song for Walt Disney's 1940 adaptation of Pinocchio.

The Disney singers are spread out throughout cities in California, like Long Beach, Murrieta, Yorba Linda and Huntington Beach, but come even as far as Texas.

The Main Street barbershop singers say they look forward to seeing fans soon, but meanwhile they'll keep charming audiences with joy-filled tunes.

You can request their next song on the Disney Parks Blog online.
