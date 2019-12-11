Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland Resort to debut Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the Magic Happens Parade and Avengers Campus in 2020

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will launch Jan. 17 as part of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland Resort will be offering guests more reasons to visit in 2020!

The park will debut Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the Magic Happens Parade and Avengers Campus.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will launch Jan. 17 as part of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park.

The attraction will take guests aboard a full-size transport shuttle before they are captured by a Star Destroyer and find themselves in the middle of a battle between the dark side of the First Order and the light side of the Resistance.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will bring guests face-to-face with some fan-favorite "Star Wars" characters, including Resistance heroes Rey, BB-8, Poe and Finn, as well as Kylo Ren and General Hux of the First Order.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened to much anticipation on May 31, 2019. The new land made history as the largest single-land expansion ever at the Disneyland Resort.

EMBED More News Videos

Are you ready for an epic adventure to a galaxy far, far away? Here's everything you need to know about Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the highly anticipated new land inside Disneyland Park.



The new Magic Happens Parade will arrive Feb. 28.

The new daytime parade is expected to feature stunning floats, beautiful costumes and beloved Disney characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" and "Moana," plus "Coco," "Sleeping Beauty" and more, all led by Mickey Mouse and his pals. The parade will travel down Main Street, U.S.A at Disneyland Resort.

The new Magic Happens parade will debut at Disneyland Resort Feb. 28.

The new Magic Happens parade will debut at Disneyland Resort Feb. 28.



Disneyland California Adventure Park will also join in the fun by debuting Avengers Campus.

Guests can team up with the Avengers to recruit the next generation of superheroes. Avengers Campus will open with the first Disney ride-through attraction to feature Spider-Man. Guests will be able to sling webs just like Spider-Man and come face-to-face with legendary superheroes like Ant-Man, The Wasp, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and his elite guards, the Dora Milaje, Thor and Iron Man.

An opening date for the Avengers Campus has not been set.

Disneyland California Adventure Park will debut Avengers Campus in 2020.

Disneyland California Adventure Park will debut Avengers Campus in 2020.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countytheme parkparadedisneydisneylandmarvelstar warsstar wars land
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed in front yard of Fayetteville home
Raleigh man shot in overnight home invasion: Police
Police investigating after 2 injured in Durham park shooting
1.7 million meals donated to ABC11 Together Food Drive
Get Krispy Kreme dozen for just $1 on Thursday
Mike Vick will still be honored at Pro Bowl amid pushback
Thieves charge $5,000 after smash and grab theft at Raleigh dog park
Show More
Capitol Christmas tree lighting Thursday in Raleigh
Jersey City victims: What we know about those killed inside market
UNC-CH Chancellor expresses concern over Silent Sam settlement
Popular Raleigh restaurant to close ahead of planned redevelopment
Mother says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room was hacked
More TOP STORIES News