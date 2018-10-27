Dispose of unused, expired prescription drugs on National Drug Take Back Day

In an effort to prevent addiction and overdoses, local police departments are offering a safe way to dispose of prescription drugs on Saturday.
Local police will be supervising drug take back events all over the country.
A 2016 study on the DEA's website says 6.2 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs and that a majority of the drugs abused were obtained from family and friends from the medicine cabinet at home.
You can find local collections happening in your area at takebackday.dea.gov.
During the latest Take Back Day in April 2018, 949,046 pounds (474.5 tons) of drugs were collected.
