Police: Disposed holiday gift boxes display new presents to thieves

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As many of us dispose of Christmas gift boxes, the Durham Police Department is reminding us not to leave big cardboard boxes by trash bins. That could make you more of a target to thieves.

"If you leave stuff by the curb that advertises that you have a new 65-inch TV, a PlayStation, an Xbox, any kind of high-end electronics like that, then you're advertising to anybody that just happens to be driving through the neighborhood, walking through, or whatever, that you have brand new items in your home," said Lt. Randall Packard, of the Durham Police Department.

The Durham Police Department posted a video on social media stressing the importance of not advertising your gifts to thieves.



If you live in Durham, there are three dumpsters where you can dispose of big cardboard boxes until Jan. 3, as part of "Operation: No Perched Packages." It's a partnership between the Durham Police Department, Durham Parks and Recreation and Solid Waste Management.

If you don't live in Durham, here's what you should do:

"You can still take them to offsite locations," Lt. Packard said. "Many counties still have convenience centers or places that you can take them. But you can also break them down into small pieces, wait until the day of your recycling pickup to take the boxes out so that you're minimizing the time that people can see them outside."

Even if you break down your boxes and put them in bins, people can open the bins and get an idea of what you have inside your home, Lt. Packard said.

"Even if you have the box in your bin broken down, somebody can easily walk by, look in and see, 'oh they have this item,'" Lt. Packard said. "So even if it's not out at the curb, it can still kind of leave you vulnerable."

There are dumpsters in the following locations:
  • Campus Hills Recreation Center, 2000 S. Alston Avenue
  • Walltown Recreation Center, 1308 W. Club Boulevard
  • Old North Durham-Geer Street, 310 W. Geer Street


    • Chlick here for more information.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    durhamthefthanukkahholidaykwanzaagiftspackage theftchristmascrime prevention
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Police investigate after body found inside Raleigh home
    North Carolina will be a political hot spot as 2020 election nears
    Tiger rescue collects donated Christmas trees
    Missing Michigan boy found dead, police say
    SUV used to smash into multiple Wake Co. convenience stores found
    Fayetteville holiday marriage proposal captures hearts
    Couple calls 911 on vacuum cleaner
    Show More
    Woman, 2 kids found on sidewalk near Boston garage die
    Few travel problems at RDU despite expected delays
    Disney store debuts Baby Yoda plush toys, action figures
    Starbucks gives away free coffee until NYE
    These are the Disney movies hitting theaters in 2020
    More TOP STORIES News