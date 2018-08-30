INVESTIGATION

'Suspicious shooting' leads deputies to mystery woman seen ringing doorbell video

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighbors in Sunrise Ranch say they didn't even know about the woman who was living among them.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Deputies say a mysterious woman seen ringing a doorbell in the Sunrise Ranch neighborhood last week is safe following a "suspicious" shooting.

The woman's face has been blurred in all videos because officials say she is a victim of domestic violence.

This bizarre story is still unraveling, but the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was able to confirm the woman's safety Wednesday after they were called to a home on Sunrise Pines around 11 a.m.

A friend of the woman's 48-year-old boyfriend told deputies she received a text message, which sparked a welfare check.

Authorities said the man was threatening to kill himself. By the time deputies made it to the home in the Sunrise Ranch subdivision, it was too late. The body of the man was found inside, where he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

During their investigation at the home, they discovered a suicide note, connecting him to the woman they say is his girlfriend seen on that doorbell video.

WATCH: How a 'suspicious' shooting led deputies to the woman

EMBED More News Videos

'Suspicious shooting' under investigation near where mystery woman rang doorbells this week



"The male did leave a suicide note to help identify the female and some of the circumstances about why this occurred," Montgomery Co. Deputy Scott Spencer said.

Investigators say despite receiving inquiries from families and law enforcement across the country, the woman in this doorbell video was not a missing person. But they still have questions about her health and well-being.

"There's some issues obviously with the video surveillance, why she was wearing those restraints and the circumstances surrounding it. We only have one side of a story right now," said Spencer.

The 32-year-old half-naked woman spotted on surveillance video
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingsuicidesurveillance videoinvestigationMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
INVESTIGATION
Neighbors concerned over 'distressed' woman caught on doorbell cam
UNC BOG member: Silent Sam will be back up within 90 days
Raleigh police ID injured woman lying unconscious on Capital Boulevard
14-year-old boy dies after Moore County shooting
More investigation
Top Stories
Pedestrian hit, killed on US 70 in Durham
3 dead in crashes involving 9 vehicles on I-40 in Johnston Co.
Veteran celebrates his 100th birthday by going skydiving
Cary parents fired up over school-reassignment proposal flood meeting
Los Angeles street to be named after Barack Obama
Texas woman explains why she posted video of mystery doorbell ringer
Snapchat video shows young children smoking, two NC women arrested
Suspect arrested in murder of former Playboy model
Show More
Woman saves man who had heart attack on first date
Fort Bragg summit tackles military's spiking sexual assault problem
McCollum Ranch leader accused of holding children in involuntary servitude dies
As monument debate ramps up, Freedom Park hopes for funding boost
More possible Silent Sam demonstrations at UNC Chapel Hill Thursday
More News