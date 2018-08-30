HOUSTON, Texas --Deputies say a mysterious woman seen ringing a doorbell in the Sunrise Ranch neighborhood last week is safe following a "suspicious" shooting.
The woman's face has been blurred in all videos because officials say she is a victim of domestic violence.
This bizarre story is still unraveling, but the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was able to confirm the woman's safety Wednesday after they were called to a home on Sunrise Pines around 11 a.m.
A friend of the woman's 48-year-old boyfriend told deputies she received a text message, which sparked a welfare check.
Authorities said the man was threatening to kill himself. By the time deputies made it to the home in the Sunrise Ranch subdivision, it was too late. The body of the man was found inside, where he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
During their investigation at the home, they discovered a suicide note, connecting him to the woman they say is his girlfriend seen on that doorbell video.
WATCH: How a 'suspicious' shooting led deputies to the woman
"The male did leave a suicide note to help identify the female and some of the circumstances about why this occurred," Montgomery Co. Deputy Scott Spencer said.
Investigators say despite receiving inquiries from families and law enforcement across the country, the woman in this doorbell video was not a missing person. But they still have questions about her health and well-being.
"There's some issues obviously with the video surveillance, why she was wearing those restraints and the circumstances surrounding it. We only have one side of a story right now," said Spencer.
The 32-year-old half-naked woman spotted on surveillance video