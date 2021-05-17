Andrew Brown Jr.

District attorney to discuss SBI's findings in shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City

EMBED <>More Videos

District attorney to discuss SBI's findings in Brown's shooting death

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- District Attorney for the First Prosecutorial District Andrew Womble said on Monday that he will hold a news conference on Tuesday to discuss the results of the investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation into the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County deputies.

The news conference will take place at 11 a.m. in Elizabeth City.

ABC11 will stream the news conference live.

Brown was behind the wheel of his car and outside of his house when he was shot dead on April 21 while deputies served a drug-related search-and-arrest warrant.

The police shooting, described as an "execution" by Brown's family members, has drawn national attention to the small, majority Black city in the state's rural northeastern corner.

Womble previously said Brown made "contact with law enforcement officers" with his car before they shot him.

Special coverage: The Shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.


EMBED More News Videos

ABC11's special coverage of the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.



Brown's family members and family attorneys viewed nearly 20 minutes of the body camera footage last week and said it shows a different version of events.

"We were able to see Mr. Brown sitting in his vehicle -- that he was ambushed as the sheriff's office made their way to his residence," said attorney Chance Lynch, during a news conference after they watched the video. "Appearing to be surprised. At all times his hands were visible. At all times he did not appear to be a threat."

He said, in fact, that Brown went in the opposite direction of deputies.

"What we saw at all times were police officers on the pavement unloading their weapons," he said.

Brown's son Jha'rod Ferebee said he thought the shooting never should have happened.

"My father did not deserve to die at all," Ferebee said. "He did not deserve to get killed. In any way shape or form, he did not pose any threat at all. Come court, there's no way that this could be justified. There's no way possible."



Autopsy PC, the company the family hired to perform an independent autopsy, said Brown was shot four times in the right arm, and then once -- fatally -- in the back of the head.

Gov. Roy Cooper has recommended that a special prosecutor handle the case.

The Associated Press contributed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncpolice shootingandrew brown jr.race in americanorth carolina newsbody camerasrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANDREW BROWN JR.
Brown's family says body cam video shows killing was 'unjustified'
Attorneys in Andrew Brown Jr. case say prosecutor should recuse self
Clergy rally in Elizabeth City for release of Brown shooting bodycam
Brown's family will only be allowed to view 20 minutes of body cam video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
50% of NC stations have no fuel with pipeline back up and running
77 percent of Raleigh employees could return to office by fall: Survey
Long working hours killing hundreds of thousands of people: Study
Body found in Raleigh is that of missing 22-year-old woman, police say
Some in NC choose to still wear masks despite lifted restrictions
COVID-19 changed the workplace: Are colleges and universities next?
Durham County names interim county manager
Show More
Vaccine for a UTI? This Duke researcher is optimistic
NC therapist encourages peers to speak against 'model minority myth'
What we know about UFO sightings, videos and more
LATEST: Old state Capitol building reopens to public
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
More TOP STORIES News