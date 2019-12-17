District Attorney to speak about SRO who slammed 1 student to the ground, sent another to the ER

ABC11 will stream DA Mike Waters' press conference when it begins at 11 a.m.
The officer was fired Monday after being placed on administrative leave when the video in question came to light Thursday. The video shows the officer throwing a 6th-grade student at Vance County Middle School to the ground twice before dragging the student down the hall.
Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame said the video "stunned" him when he first saw it. He even asked North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to open a case into what happened.
In addition to the surveillance video, another parent at the school said the same officer pushed her daughter into a locker.
"Took her to the emergency room," Roslyn Wynn said. "She has a dislocated shoulder, on her left side. Everything where she was slammed against the locker - all of this is broke. This is like, dislocated. She has a sling on. She has a sprain in her neck."
School district leaders said they are now investigating that incident too.
Surveillance video shows middle school student being slammed, dragged; viewer's discretion is advised: