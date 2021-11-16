Raleigh's first diverging diamond interchange opened Tuesday after 24-hour delay

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh's first ever diverging diamond interchange again missed its opening deadline but only slightly this time.
The interchange at Western Boulevard and I-440 was supposed to open at 5 a.m. Monday, but "unforeseen delays" forced crews to push back that opening multiple times. The interchange opened a little before 9 a.m.
The old interchange at Western and I-440 closed in September. Crews have now replaced it with a diverging diamond, which is supposed to help traffic flow.
The diverging diamond allows two directions of traffic to temporarily cross to the left side of the road. Traffic experts said it helps efficiently move high volumes of traffic through an intersection without increasing the number of lanes or traffic signals.
Charlotte already has one of these interchanges. Drivers who have not seen one before should be cautious and follow all traffic indicators on the pavement and on area stoplights.
