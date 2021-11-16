Traffic

Raleigh's first diverging diamond interchange opened Tuesday after 24-hour delay

EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh's first diverging diamond interchange set to open Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh's first ever diverging diamond interchange again missed its opening deadline but only slightly this time.

The interchange at Western Boulevard and I-440 was supposed to open at 5 a.m. Monday, but "unforeseen delays" forced crews to push back that opening multiple times. The interchange opened a little before 9 a.m.

The old interchange at Western and I-440 closed in September. Crews have now replaced it with a diverging diamond, which is supposed to help traffic flow.

The diverging diamond allows two directions of traffic to temporarily cross to the left side of the road. Traffic experts said it helps efficiently move high volumes of traffic through an intersection without increasing the number of lanes or traffic signals.

Charlotte already has one of these interchanges. Drivers who have not seen one before should be cautious and follow all traffic indicators on the pavement and on area stoplights.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleightrafficraleigh news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
UNC reports three sexual assaults at Granville Towers since August
Downtown Raleigh readies for parade day before anticipated event
Driver charged in crash that killed Knightdale police officer
Woman struck by van, seriously injured in Fayetteville
Wake County tenants, landlords waiting months for assistance
Biden revives program to help legal immigrants in NC reunite families
Show More
Label company bringing good jobs to fast-growing Fuquay-Varina
Cherokee fight to preserve native language
No charges against officer in Person Co. Courthouse shooting, DA says
Autopsy released for 2 Hoke County teens found dead in truck
1 Air Force pilot dead, 2 injured, after Texas runway mishap
More TOP STORIES News