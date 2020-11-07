Celebrating light over darkness: Diwali comes to Dix Park this weekend

VAE Raleigh and the Dix Park Conservancy are joining forces to create an area where families and groups of friends can create mandala art in the park.
Mandalas represent how everything in the universe is connected.
Diwali is one of the most significant Hindu festivals and is known in India for its display of fireworks.
It symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.
While the Dix Park event happens this weekend, Diwali will be officially celebrated November 14.
Here are the details for the weekend celebration:
- Street painting: Saturday, November 7, 2020, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Artwork on view: Sunday, November 8, 2020, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Location: Adam's Parking Lot at Dix Park
Click here if you would like to participate in the mandala painting or reserve a time to view the art.