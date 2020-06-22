Arts & Entertainment

Comedian DL Hughley tests positive for COVID-19 after fainting onstage

Comedian D.L. Hughley has announced he's tested positive for COVID-19, following his collapse onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a video posted to Twitter on Saturday, Hughley says he was tested while being treated for exhaustion and dehydration after passing out at Zanies on Friday.

He says the COVID-19 diagnosis was surprising because he was otherwise asymptomatic.

He plans to quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days. The rest of the 57-year-old's shows at the Zanies club were canceled.

In addition to stand-up comedy, Hughley is an actor, author and television and radio host.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttennesseecomediancoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC Confederate Monument to be removed from Capitol grounds
2 dead, 12 injured after shooting at Charlotte block party
LATEST: Knightdale face mask requirement now in effect
19-year-old man shot, killed at Durham apartment complex
Fresh Express Southwest Chopped salad kits recalled
Epic Games removes police cars from Fortnite
Noose found in Bubba Wallace's stall at NASCAR race
Show More
RPD investigating 2 separate Sunday afternoon shootings
Stuart Scott daughter reflects on father's 2014 ESPY's speech
Thousands gather to support Pres. Trump along Bogue Sound
2 men charged during dispute over Confederate monument in Graham
2nd wave of COVID-19 cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st
More TOP STORIES News