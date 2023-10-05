NC DMV employees honored for heroic actions during 24-car pileup

Marleen Camara and Sheila Sloan were carpooling to work at the DMV headquarters in Rocky Mount when they encountered the massive pileup.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pair of hero DMV employees were honored by the state transportation secretary for jumping into action over the summer in response to a 24-car pileup.

Marleen Camara and Sheila Sloan live in the Goldsboro area and were carpooling to work at the DMV headquarters in Rocky Mount when they encountered the massive pileup on I-795.

Even though the air was filled with thick smoke from cars that had caught fire, neither of them hesitated to run into the chaos to try to help those possibly injured in the wreckage.

Transportation Secretary Joey Hopkins presented each of them yesterday with an extra mile award for their incredibly brave actions that day.