A hit from a national DNA database led to an arrest in a Raleigh rape case from nearly a year ago.Shonta Davis, 41, was arrested in connection with the case last Thursday.According to Raleigh police, a woman reported in March of 2018 that she was raped at gunpoint on Chavis Way.During the follow-up investigation, police ran the DNA through a national database. Davis came back as a match.He is charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon and is being held on $550,000 bond.