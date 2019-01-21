Woman raped at gunpoint in Raleigh, DNA hit leads to arrest almost a year later

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A hit from a national DNA database led to an arrest in a Raleigh rape case from nearly a year ago.

Shonta Davis, 41, was arrested in connection with the case last Thursday.

According to Raleigh police, a woman reported in March of 2018 that she was raped at gunpoint on Chavis Way.

During the follow-up investigation, police ran the DNA through a national database. Davis came back as a match.

He is charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon and is being held on $550,000 bond.
