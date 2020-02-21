Baby Michael murder arrest: New details to be released Friday in cold case dating back to 1999

Deborah Riddle O'Conner

Twenty-one years after a newborn was wrapped in a plastic bag and tossed out of moving vehicle in Cumberland County, the baby's mother is behind bars.Cumberland County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that they'd made a break in the cold case of "Baby Michael."At 10 a.m. Friday, Cumberland County officials will release new details in the investigation and talk about where the case currently stands.Baby Michael was less than 24-hours-old when he died on the side of Canaday Pond Road on March 3, 1999."The child was tossed just like a bag of garbage, just laying on the side of the road," Capt. Mike Casey with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in 2009.The sheriff's office wanted the child to have a name for it's burial. So deputies named the child Baby Michael in honor of the Patron Saint of Law Enforcement Officers.He was buried during a ceremony March 30, 1999.Law enforcement continued to work tirelessly to identify the baby's mother, but for over 20 years, they had no luck."We've DNAed approximately 43 different women - all with negative results. And we've ruled out approximately another dozen or so for various medical reasons or they were in jail at the time," Lt. Charlie Disponzio previously said.But detectives got a break in the case when Baby Michael's DNA was sent to Bode Technology, a company that specializes in forensic genealogy services.The DNA led investigators to Burke County to interview 54-year-old Deborah Riddle O'Conner. Once there, O'Conner admitted that she was Baby Michael's mother.O'Conner was charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center where she is being held on no bond.