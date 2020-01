DNA evidence helps police make arrest in Durham sexual assault cold case from 2015

EMBED >More News Videos Emanuel Burch was charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree sexual offense stemming from an attack on Ellerbee Creek Trail.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities with the City of Durham and the state announced an arrest Thursday from a sexual assault that happened in Durham in 2015.Emanuel Burch was charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree sexual offense stemming from an attack at Ellerbee Creek Trail In the attack, a woman told authorities she was choked until she was unconscious and then sexually assaulted. On Nov. 11, 2015, the woman was walking home along West Trinity Avenue when she noticed a man walking behind her. She said the man grabbed her from behind and wrapped his arm around her neck until she lost consciousness. Durham police say she was pulled into the woods near Dacian Avenue and assaulted.When she came to, she called 911 with the help of residents along the street.Lt. Stephen Vaughan said Burch was homeless and usually seen around Durham, Chapel Hill and Carrboro. Burch had several run-ins with police, mostly in Durham.In September 2019, Investigators learned a DNA profile from the crime scene matched a DNA profile in the National Combined DNA Index System database, which was linked to Burch. In October, investigators collected a DNA sample from Burch.On Jan. 16, Durham Police learned Burch's DNA matched the DNA profile from the scene.Burch, 32, was arrested on Jan. 22 in Chapel Hill. He was placed in the Durham County Jail under a $500,000 bond.Vaughan said in addition to Burch's arrests, five other cold sexual assault cases from throughout the state have resulted in an arrest.North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein was on hand to commend the efforts of the investigation."I am pleased to join those here to announce the arrest of the man we believe committed this crime," Stein said. "Thank you for your diligent work. Sometimes justice is swift, sometimes it takes a little longer."