doctor arrested

Long Island doctor facing second-degree murder charges for 5 opioid overdose deaths

By Michael R. Sisak, Associated Press
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. -- A Long Island doctor accused of writing prescriptions for massive quantities of opioids that led to the deaths of five patients was indicted Thursday on murder charges.

George Blatti, 75, who saw patients in a hotel parking lot, a Dunkin' Donuts shop and at an abandoned Radio Shack, was also charged with endangering the lives of six other patients.

Blatti pleaded not guilty at an arraignment in Nassau County Court and was ordered jailed pending a March 30 court appearance. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge.

"This doctor's prescription pad was as lethal as any murder weapon," Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday with Blatti's lawyer.

Prosecutors said they believe this is the first time a New York doctor has been charged with murder in the second degree under the theory of depraved indifference to human life. A doctor in the Rochester area was charged with last month manslaughter in connection with a patient's opioid death.

Blatti was previously arrested in 2019 on charges including criminal sale of a prescription for a controlled substance, forgery and reckless endangerment. That case is being consolidated with the one filed Thursday.

The five patients in Thursday's indictment died between 2016 and 2018.

They included a 31-year-old volunteer firefighter who struggled with opioid use for nine years, a 50-year-old woman who suffered from acute neck pain and a 44-year-old electrician with back pain, asthma and COPD, prosecutors said.

Blatti, a general practitioner since 1976, had no expertise in pain management but was sought out by people seeking prescriptions to feed their opioid addictions, prosecutors said. He voluntarily surrendered his medical license after his 2019 arrest.

Blatti wrote prescriptions without examining patients or reviewing their medical histories, took cash and had a waiver to use a paper pad, allowing him to avoid an electronic prescription system that's used to flag abuses, prosecutors said.

He continued to write prescriptions even after learning some patients had died. Families members and even some patients urged him to stop aiding in their opioid dependency and pharmacies, insurers and Medicaid warned him about excessive opioid prescriptions, prosecutors said.

"In my nearly 30-year career as a prosecutor, I have never seen a case of such outrageous disregard for human life by a physician," Singas said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkmurderdoctor arrestedprescriptions drugsdrugsopioids
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DOCTOR ARRESTED
Durham doctor accused of sexual misconduct with patient
Dental surgeon accused of trying to buy children for $30K
DA reopens sex abuse case against gynecologist accused by 19
Reality TV doctor accused of raping women break his silence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: UNC to hold live Commencement with Dr. Fauci as speaker
Fewer people will qualify for stimulus checks under new COVID bill agreement
Chris Harrison speaks out for first time since 'stepping aside' from 'The Bachelor'
Woman charged in Roanoke Rapids Walmart shooting; 1 still sought
Lawmaker asks Pelosi to investigate alleged 'tainted' food
Mother of 4 forced to quarantine after COVID-19 scare at elem. school
Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol
Show More
Canes fans welcome back to PNC Arena: What you need to know
Law enforcement on alert after plot warning at US Capitol
US jobless claims tick up to 745,000 as layoffs remain high
Fayetteville considers policy which prohibits hair discrimination
Caught on camera: Disturbing video surfaces of police K-9 training
More TOP STORIES News