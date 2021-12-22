movie news

Doctor Strange is in a big mess in teaser trailer for sequel film

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' trailer

If you're one of the tens of people who have yet to see "Spider-Man: No Way Home," here's something that's new to you: the teaser trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

The trailer, shown to people who stuck around after the credits of the latest Spider-Man film, is just the tease you'd expect from Marvel.

In it, Doctor Strange is seen dealing with further fall-out from his spell-gone-bonkers that had huge consequences in "No Way Home." He's joined here by Wong and Wanda (aka Scarlet Witch).

"The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little," he says at one point, and we have to heartily agree, Strange. But we're excited to find out more.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" premieres May 6, 2022.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsmarvelotrc
MOVIE NEWS
'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58
James Franco breaks 4-year silence on sexual misconduct allegations
Academy unveils Oscars shortlist for several categories
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has record-breaking box office opening
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County expanding testing sites to meet heavy demand
NC 3-year-old accidentally shot on Christmas Day dies from injuries
Charlotte 14-year-old charged with shooting police officer
NC State Holiday Bowl game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
NC A&T student contributes to Urban Outfitters HBCU Collection
Show More
Larry Demery 2024 parole canceled by NC parole commission
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
Expect 2 lunar eclipses, 6-planet alignment in 2022
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Rocky Mount catering business feeds QVC employees and first responders
More TOP STORIES News