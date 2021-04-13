Pets & Animals

Pet adoption event taking place at Woodpeckers' ball field in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N,C. (WTVD) -- Looking to adopt a furry family member?

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will team up with local animal rescue groups to host an adoption event April 24.

The adoption event will take place at the team's home stadium--Segra Stadium, located on Hay Street.

Dogs and cats will be inside the ballpark ready to meet potential families.

However, if you'd like to help but aren't in a place to adopt an animal yourself, donations such as cleaning products, peanut butter, canned or dry food, treats and puppy pads can be dropped off too.
