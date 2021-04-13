Pet adoption event taking place at Woodpeckers' ball field in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N,C. (WTVD) -- Looking to adopt a furry family member?The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will team up with local animal rescue groups to host an adoption event April 24.The adoption event will take place at the team's home stadium--Segra Stadium, located on Hay Street.Dogs and cats will be inside the ballpark ready to meet potential families.However, if you'd like to help but aren't in a place to adopt an animal yourself, donations such as cleaning products, peanut butter, canned or dry food, treats and puppy pads can be dropped off too.