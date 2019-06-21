Dog owner charged with assaulting Orange County animal control officer

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A dog owner is facing charges after allegedly assaulting an animal control officer in Orange County.It happened when the officer responded Friday to Jay Circle for a report of a child that was bitten by a dog.The owner of the dog was at a neighbor's house when she saw the officer at her home and ran over.At that point, authorities say 49-year-old Lisa Ann Bryant got in her car and tried to drive away.A deputy ordered her to stop, and when she didn't, he reached into her truck in an attempt to turn it off.According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Bryant then rammed her vehicle into the animal control truck several times.Eventually, she was placed under arrest by a deputy.She complained of chest pains and was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.Bryant was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, resisting a public officer and injury to personal property.