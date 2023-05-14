Caught on video: ABC News crew rescues dog trapped under house while covering Texas tornado damage

An ABC sound technician got a shovel and started digging when security detail members heard a dog crying from under a home.

LAGUNA HEIGTS, Texas -- An ABC News crew covering the aftermath of a tornado in southern Texas rescued a dog that was trapped underneath a house.

Many homes in the Rio Grande Valley region were heavy damaged by an EF1 tornado that killed one person and injured at least 11 others, according to the National Weather Service.

Two members of the crew's security detail heard the cries of an animal coming from underneath a home while the crew was setting up equipment around dawn Sunday in Laguna Heights, Texas.

The crew called animal control, but instead of waiting for officers to respond, ABC News sound technician Jim Gower found a shovel nearby and started digging. Within minutes, Gower had dug a hole large enough for the scared dog to stick its head out from under the home's foundation, but it hesitated to come out all the way.

Video shows the crew calming the dog before rescue crews eventually assisted in fully freeing the dog.