Delaware pup finds new hiding place to take cover during storms

DOVER, Delaware -- Dog owners know the anxiousness that comes with fireworks or thunderstorms.

One pup in Dover, Delaware recently found herself in a frightening situation and found a new solution.

Winter, the German Shepherd, became upset during last week's storms.

Jennifer Brown, Winter's owner, said she had jumped into the dryer back on July 4 while she was doing laundry during the holiday fireworks.

Since then, Winter now sits by the dryer and whines during a storm until the owner opens it.

It's safe to say she found her new favorite hiding spot.