Man assaults Domino's co-worker over 'Avengers: Endgame' spoiler, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas -- A Domino's restaurant employee in Friendswood, Texas, was written a citation after police said he assaulted a co-worker for revealing an "Avengers: Endgame" spoiler.
Officers were called to the restaurant on Sunday evening after an assault was reported.
Justin Surface, 33, was issued a citation for assault by contact after police said he attacked a fellow pizza store employee.
It's really hard to imagine that someone lost their cool after spoiling a movie, but it seems that's how intense it was for this Domino's employee.
"That's hilarious," one Domino's customer said. "That just seems kinda insane to me."
Domino's and the employee in question have yet to comment.
