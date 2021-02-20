Politics

Former President Trump to speak at CPAC in 1st appearance since leaving office

Former President Donald Trump will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference next week, his first major appearance since leaving office last month, a source familiar confirms for ABC News.

Trump's speech next Sunday afternoon will address the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement as well as President Joe Biden's immigration policies, the source added.

This week, Trump blistered Mitch McConnell as a "political hack," days after the Senate's top Republican denounced him as the inciter of U.S. Capitol attack.

"The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm," Trump said in a statement released by his political action committee.

Meanwhile, Trump's acquittal by the Senate in his impeachment trial may not be the end of the line for efforts to keep him from seeking the presidency again.

If Trump chooses to run for the White House in 2024, opponents are likely to call on a constitutional provision adopted after the Civil War to try to stop him. The Supreme Court could have the final say.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpthe white houseus capitoljoe bidenpolitics
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed in parking lot of Zaxby's on Skibo Road in Fayetteville
Giant debris falls off plane, lands in Colorado yard
Study: 30% of people with 'mild' COVID-19 have symptoms months later
Here's what's in the House Democrats' stimulus relief plan
North Carolina woman among 6 indicted for storming US Capitol: FBI
Mebane man charged in deadly Chapel Hill apartment shooting
Woman maintains innocence in husband's death after 2 decades in prison
Show More
Fayetteville police seek endangered brothers believed to be with mother
LATEST: Due to reporting lag, NC reports 3,446 COVID-19 cases
Entire Calif. school board resigns after hot mic comments
House bill would require districts to offer in-person summer classes
Man struck, killed along I-440 in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News