Clinical psychologist testifies in Trump defamation, battery trial

The defamation and battery trial of former President Donald Trump resumed Tuesday with testimony from two women.

NEW YORK CITY -- The sixth day of former President Donald Trump's battery and defamation trial based on a lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll began with expert testimony from a clinical psychologist.

Dr. Leslie Lebowitz did not formally diagnose Carroll with post-traumatic stress disorder but said Carroll met some of the criteria for it.

Lebowitz said Carroll, who Trump allegedly raped in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, exhibited signs of memory affected by trauma. She described a moment during her evaluation when Carroll "began to squirm in her seat" because she was "re-experiencing what she alleges to be Mr. Trump's fingers inside of her."

Lebowitz told the jury about intrusive memories, which she likened to "flags that are planted where unresolved and painful experiences lie."

Rape so violates the victim's sense of humanity and selfhood "They feel like their personhood is being murdered," Lebowitz said.

She also said rape victims commonly experience self-blame.

"If there's some way you can clutch back control, clutch back a sense of power, people will do it," Lebowitz said. "It's a way for people to try and push back against feeling helpless and out of control by taking responsibility onto themselves."

During her testimony, Carroll said, "I was ashamed. I thought it was my fault."

"Why did you think it was your fault, Ms. Carroll?" her attorney Michael Ferrara asked.

"Because I was flirting with him and laughing and having one of the great times. It was high comedy. It was funny," Carroll said.