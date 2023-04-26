Testimony begins in defamation, battery trial against Former President Trump

NEW YORK CITY -- Testimony begins Wednesday in the civil defamation and battery trial of former President Trump, who is accused of raping a woman in a department store dressing room nearly 30 years ago.

E. Jean Carroll is expected to testify about the alleged encounter that her attorney said "lasted just a few minutes" but stayed with Carroll forever.

Two other women are expected to testify later in the trial that Trump also sexually assaulted them, meant to show a pattern of behavior that Trump denies.

"Three women, one clear pattern," Carroll's attorney Shawn Crowley told jurors during opening statements.

It remains unclear if Trump will testify. Judge Lewis Kaplan demanded to know this week, telling the defense it was time to "fish or cut bait."

The first witness is expected to describe the layout of Bergdorf Goodman, the Fifth Av. department store where Carroll said she and Trump ended up in a dressing room on the 6th floor lingerie department.

Carroll's allegations normally would be too old to bring to court. But in November, New York state enacted a law allowing for suits over decades-old sexual abuse claims.

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.