Cross-examination of accuser to continue at Former President Trump's battery, defamation trial

The cross examination of E. Jean Carroll is expected to continue Monday in Former President Trump's defamation and battery trial.

NEW YORK CITY -- The federal battery and defamation lawsuit against Former President Donald Trump continues in Lower Manhattan on Monday.

E. Jean Carroll's cross-examination is set to resume.

When she was on the stand last week, Trump's attorney questioned her decision-making after the alleged rape.

It remains unclear if Trump will testify himself. The judge demanded to know last week whether Trump will appear, telling the defense that it was time to "fish or cut bait."

Trump has denied all allegations that he raped Carroll or defamed her.

The trial is expected to last about five days. The nine-member jury of six men and three women is weighing Carroll's defamation and battery claims and deciding potential monetary damages.

The trial is taking place as Trump seeks the White House for a third time while facing numerous legal challenges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, his handling of classified material after leaving the White House and possible attempts to interfere in Georgia's 2020 vote. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Monday she would decide whether to file criminal charges against Trump or his allies this summer.

Carroll's lawsuit is her second against Trump related to her rape allegation.