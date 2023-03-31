Dan Krauth spoke with experts who are weighing on the possible charges Trump faces.

What charges could be included in the indictment against the former president?

NEW YORK -- We don't know specifically what charges are included in the indictment against Former President Donald Trump, but experts are weighing in on what they could be, and what could happen next in court.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office has prosecuted some high-profile people from mobster John Gotti to media mogul Harvey Weinstein.

But this latest indictment against the former president will be the highest profile with more security and more attention than any other case.

"You can't get any more high profile than that," said Catherine Christian, Former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney.

Christian worked as a prosecutor for the Manhattan DA's office for three decades until last year, when she went into private practice.

She has experience on both sides of the courtroom.

"Some people have argued that this is not the crime of the century or the case of the century, that may be true but it doesn't mean it's not a crime," Christian said.

The charges are in connection with a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels nearly seven years ago.

The DA is claiming the business records were falsified, recorded as being spent on a "retainer agreement" for an attorney and not to Daniels which didn't exist.

It's something Trump's attorney has denied.

"That's going to be the tough one. Proving the intent was not just to not let people know about it because it would hurt his chances, but it was to violate election law, it was some type of crime in that way, that's going to be tough not to crack," Christian said.

Tough, but not impossible.

"How difficult is this moving forward? What does the prosecution have to prove?" Eyewitness News Reporter Dan Krauth asked.

"If I'm the defense attorney, you're smiling if the main witnesses against your client, one is a convicted liar, and one is a porn star, I mean it's just, so that's going to be the difficulty for the prosecution, which they can overcome," Christian said.

Other than the case in New York, the former president is at the center of multiple investigations by state and federal prosecutors.

A special counsel is investigating Trump's handling of classified documents after he left office.

There's the federal investigation into possible attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and the insurrection that followed.

And then, there's the investigation by the DA in Fulton County, Georgia into whether Trump attempted to overturn President Biden's victory in the state.

"This probably, out of all of them, is probably the least serious if you think about it, but it's still a felony," Christian said. "It's the lowest level felony in New York, yes, but who the heck wants to be charged with a felony? Especially with someone who announced they're running for president again. Again."

