Donald Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by New York attorney general

Left: Donald Trump at his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021; Right: New York Attorney General Letitia James at her office in New York, May 21, 2021. (Left: AP Photo/Ben Gray; Right: AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK -- New York's attorney general has issued subpoenas to former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family's business practices, according to a court filing Monday.

Attorney General Letitia James' office said in the filing that it is seeking testimony and documents from Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump "in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled" by Trump and his company, the Trump Organization.

According to ABC News, both children have refused to comply with the subpoenas.

"A dispute has arisen between the OAG and the Individual Trump Parties regarding the Subpoenas," a document filed Monday said.

Former President Donald Trump sues New York Attorney General Letitia James, seeking to end civil probe against him.


The document, filed jointly by James and an attorney for the Trump Organization, said Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump will now be named as respondents in James' ongoing inquiry, which parallels a criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump will file motions to quash the subpoenas as soon as Monday, the filing indicated.

The former president and his company have denied wrongdoing and have attacked the investigation as political.

The ongoing criminal investigation has so far resulted in indictments against the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg on tax charges.

Prosecutors said the company had been paying Weisselberg's rent, living expenses, private school tuition and car lease without proper reporting on tax returns.

Both pleaded not guilty.

(The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report)
