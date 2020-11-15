2020 presidential election

President Trump admits Joe Biden won the 2020 election for the 1st time, says it was 'rigged'

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump tweeted early Sunday morning that Joe Biden "won because the Election was Rigged."

This is the first time that he has admitted to losing to Biden.

In the same post, Trump claimed that no vote watchers or observers had been allowed and the vote was tabulated by a company on the "Radical Left."

Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that there was voter fraud in the election. His campaign has filed a series of legal challenges in a number of states that have been based on vague and unsupported allegations of fraud.

Meanwhile, Biden's transition team has been progressing despite the Trump administration's continued refusal to concede and recognize a new president-elect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicselection resultsvote 2020joe bidenu.s. & world2020 presidential electiontwitterpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
1 stabbed, 20 arrested in clashes during DC pro-Trump protest
Josh Stein, Cheri Beasley ahead in North Carolina races
Pro-Trump group marches in Raleigh as demonstrations underway in DC
Thousands of Pro-Trump protesters gather in DC for 'MAGA March'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff's office locates car connected to shooting that injured deputy
LATEST: NC reports highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Asheville postpones proposed reparations to Black residents
1 stabbed, 20 arrested in clashes during DC pro-Trump protest
Wake deputy hurt in crash with van in Fuquay-Varina
Arrest made in assault of Actor Rick Moranis in New York City
Uncertain future for some as pandemic unemployment benefits end
Show More
Josh Stein, Cheri Beasley ahead in North Carolina races
Pro-Trump group marches in Raleigh as demonstrations underway in DC
Arizona police looking into death of Lori Vallow's 3rd husband
Boy's plant business helps family move from shed into apartment
Southeast Raleigh zip code leading the state in COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News