With the upcoming holiday weekend. I thought I'd share with you a dessert that we love. I got this one a LONNNNGGGG time ago from a meteorologist I worked with in Pittsburgh named Erin Kienzle. She's a big wig in SC now. I will warn you, this one is pretty yummy and addictive!
Ingredients:
2 cups crushed pretzels
3/4 cup melted butter
1/4 cup sugar
1 tub (9 ounce size) Cool Whip, thawed
1 cup sugar
8 ounces cream cheese
2 packages (3 ounce size) strawberry Jello gelatin
1 package (16 ounce size) frozen sweetened strawberries
1 cup boiling water
Pam Spray
Directions:
1. For Crust: Combine pretzels, butter and 1/4 cup sugar and mix
2. Press into 9 x 13 baking dish (that's been sprayed with Pam, I forgot to do this and it's a chore to get it out) and bake at 350F for 10 minutes.
3. Cool to room temperature.
4. For Middle Layer, cream together cream cheese and sugar.
5. Fold in Cool Whip and spread over the cooled pretzel crust.
6. For the top layer...
7. Dissolve gelatin in boiling water.
8. Stir in frozen strawberries and chill until partially set for about 1/2 an hour
9. Spread over white layer. Chill until set and serve.
That is it. Now I went a little extra and turned mine into a flag in the video. If you do that you need some blueberries and spray whip cream.
You can make this low-fat with substitutes for the Cool Whip and cream cheese. And it is supposed to serve 10, but I like my portions big!
Good luck, good eating, and have a safe holiday weekend!
Don's Big Recipe: That Strawberry Thing
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More