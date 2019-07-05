Explosion reported at University of Nevada, Reno; Dorm buildings partially collapse

There has been some kind of explosion at Nye Hall on the UNR campus. First repsonders are on the scene. I will update when I know more. pic.twitter.com/mlhW930Nuh — Paul Boger (@Paul_Boger) July 5, 2019

Correction, the explosion at Argenta Hall. There also appears to he damage to the front of the building as well. So far I'm seeing minor injuries, but first responders seem to be going through the building. Virginia is obviously closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/NwwQlVrYib — Paul Boger (@Paul_Boger) July 5, 2019

RENO, Nev. -- Two dormitory buildings have partially collapsed after a "utilities accident" at the University of Nevada, Reno, according to local authorities.City of Reno spokesperson John Humbert said the incident, reported as an explosion, appeared to have started in a boiler room while technicians were working just before 1 p.m. local time. Crews are still working to determine if anybody is trapped in the buildings, Humbert added.The partial collapse impacted Nye Hall and Argenta Hall on the campus, according to the Reno Fire Department, which classified the incident as a four-alarm fire.Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries is not immediately clear, the department added. The public is asked to avoid the area.Student Raven Green told The Associated Press she was in her room at Argenta Hall watching Netflix when she heard a loud boom and felt the building shake.She thought it was an earthquake. When she opened her door, she could hardly see in the hallway that was full of smoke and debris, with water spraying everywhere.Green climbed over doors and pieces of drywall to reach the stairs but found the stairs broken. She raced back to her room to get out of the smoke and called 911 for help.The 19-year-old was still in her room as she spoke to the AP. Green said she is one floor above where she thinks the explosion occurred.As she spoke, she could see firefighters and members of the bomb squad outside as she waited to be evacuated."It was very scary," she said. "I'm still a little worried. I feel like nothing is happening. It's been a long time now."The university has canceled classes for the remainder of the day.