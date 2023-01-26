Doro Bet adds Ethiopian flair to fried chicken

The name means 'chicken house' in Amharic, one of the languages of Ethiopia.

PHILADELPHIA -- When Ethiopian sisters Hayat Ali and Mebruka Kane were growing up in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, they developed a love of cooking from their mother.

Since coming to Philadelphia almost 20 years ago and starting their own families here, they have opened three restaurants, including their newest on Baltimore Avenue, Doro Bet.

The name means 'chicken house' in Amharic, one of the languages of Ethiopia.

The main dish, fried chicken made with gluten-free Ethiopian flour, is not a traditional dish the sisters grew up eating, but rather Chef Mebruka's idea to add the twist of Ethiopian spices to classic fried chicken.

They also serve collard greens, mac-and-cheese, crispy chicken sandwiches, desserts, drinks, and more.